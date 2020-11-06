DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Makes New Investment in PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 55,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,567,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned about 0.08% of PTC Therapeutics at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PTCT. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 124.5% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 559 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 588 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $92,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $100,000.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded PTC Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on PTC Therapeutics from $53.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price objective on PTC Therapeutics from $75.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 30th. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut PTC Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, September 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.45.

Shares of PTCT stock opened at $59.32 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 2.91. PTC Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.79 and a 1-year high of $61.68. The firm has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.45 and a beta of 1.08.

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.10) by $0.07. PTC Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 138.67% and a negative return on equity of 67.92%. The business had revenue of $82.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.21 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.06) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that PTC Therapeutics, Inc. will post -6.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other PTC Therapeutics news, Director Allan Steven Jacobson sold 5,000 shares of PTC Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.29, for a total transaction of $256,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $179,412.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Eric Pauwels sold 6,194 shares of PTC Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.50, for a total transaction of $349,961.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,647 shares in the company, valued at $1,562,055.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 188,045 shares of company stock worth $9,647,083 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

PTC Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for the treatment of rare disorders. The company offers Translarna (ataluren) and Emflaza (deflazacort) for the treatment of nonsense mutation Duchenne muscular dystrophy in ambulatory patients.

