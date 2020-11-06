Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $2.72 Million Stock Position in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 23.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,006 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,587 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $2,724,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in Tractor Supply during the second quarter worth $25,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Tractor Supply during the second quarter worth $26,000. Truewealth LLC boosted its stake in Tractor Supply by 92.0% during the second quarter. Truewealth LLC now owns 240 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC acquired a new stake in Tractor Supply during the second quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Norway Savings Bank acquired a new stake in Tractor Supply during the third quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on TSCO shares. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Monday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $133.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Tractor Supply from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Tractor Supply from $171.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Tractor Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $151.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, DA Davidson began coverage on Tractor Supply in a report on Friday, August 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $162.00 price objective for the company. Twenty investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Tractor Supply has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $138.15.

In other news, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total transaction of $3,850,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 67,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,461,374. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CMO Jonathan S. Estep sold 6,895 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $1,068,725.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 18,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,840,530. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 163,825 shares of company stock valued at $24,535,604 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSCO opened at $138.98 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.02. Tractor Supply has a 1-year low of $63.89 and a 1-year high of $157.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $142.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $132.54.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 45.25% and a net margin of 7.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.02 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Tractor Supply will post 6.33 EPS for the current year.

Tractor Supply Company operates rural lifestyle retail stores in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

