Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Buys 4,108 Shares of Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) by 17.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,310 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,108 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Garmin were worth $2,685,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Garmin by 161.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,882,173 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $183,512,000 after acquiring an additional 1,162,038 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Garmin by 119.5% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 379,275 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $36,980,000 after purchasing an additional 206,507 shares in the last quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory grew its holdings in shares of Garmin by 2,570.7% during the 2nd quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 211,973 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $20,667,000 after purchasing an additional 204,036 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Garmin by 1,157.7% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 203,838 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $19,874,000 after buying an additional 187,631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. boosted its stake in Garmin by 399.9% in the second quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 227,128 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $22,145,000 after buying an additional 181,691 shares in the last quarter. 48.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:GRMN opened at $113.27 on Friday. Garmin Ltd. has a 52-week low of $61.04 and a 52-week high of $114.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $98.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $95.24.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.57. Garmin had a return on equity of 18.38% and a net margin of 25.89%. On average, analysts forecast that Garmin Ltd. will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on GRMN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Garmin from $101.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. BidaskClub raised Garmin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Garmin from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Garmin in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America raised Garmin from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $104.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Garmin presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.71.

In related news, Director Sean Biddlecombe sold 1,450 shares of Garmin stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.26, for a total transaction of $149,727.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 22.00% of the company’s stock.

Garmin Company Profile

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of navigation, communication, and information devices worldwide. It operates through five segments: Auto, Aviation, Marine, Outdoor, and Fitness. The Auto segment offers personal navigation devices; infotainment systems; and action cameras, as well as mobile applications under the Garmin and NAVIGON names.

