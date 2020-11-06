Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Sells 2,925 Shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 99,963 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,925 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned about 0.12% of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF worth $2,662,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 39.3% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares in the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new position in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $108,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 1,338.3% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 5,353 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 54.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 2,259 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:PZA opened at $26.65 on Friday. Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF has a one year low of $21.07 and a one year high of $27.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $26.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.51.

Further Reading: Insider Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.