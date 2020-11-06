Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Increases Stake in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) by 25.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 57,707 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 11,643 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Hess were worth $2,362,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Hess in the first quarter worth about $329,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Hess by 9.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,736,107 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $490,712,000 after buying an additional 1,247,329 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in shares of Hess by 6.2% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 172,137 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $8,917,000 after buying an additional 10,121 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in shares of Hess by 3.3% during the second quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 36,737 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,903,000 after buying an additional 1,158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veracity Capital LLC bought a new position in Hess during the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Institutional investors own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on HES shares. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Hess from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Hess from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hess from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Hess in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Hess from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $53.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Hess has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.56.

In other news, SVP Geurt G. Schoonman sold 4,686 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.08, for a total transaction of $253,418.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 11.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of HES stock opened at $37.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.36 billion, a PE ratio of -3.50 and a beta of 2.21. Hess Co. has a 1-year low of $26.06 and a 1-year high of $74.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The company has a 50-day moving average of $39.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.76.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.22). Hess had a negative net margin of 63.27% and a negative return on equity of 11.18%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.32) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Hess Co. will post -2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. The company conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Denmark, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities primarily offshore Guyana, Suriname, Canada, and in the Gulf of Mexico.

