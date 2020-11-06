Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Reduces Stake in ProShares Online Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:ONLN)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. reduced its position in ProShares Online Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:ONLN) by 29.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 43,717 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,003 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.43% of ProShares Online Retail ETF worth $2,743,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in ProShares Online Retail ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $139,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in ProShares Online Retail ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $204,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in ProShares Online Retail ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $247,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new stake in ProShares Online Retail ETF during the third quarter valued at about $322,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in ProShares Online Retail ETF during the second quarter valued at about $298,000.

NYSEARCA:ONLN opened at $70.14 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.87. ProShares Online Retail ETF has a 52 week low of $28.50 and a 52 week high of $70.70.

See Also: Technical Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Online Retail ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Online Retail ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.