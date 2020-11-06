Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Has $2.30 Million Stake in SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in shares of SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) by 25.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,390 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,351 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in SYNNEX were worth $2,296,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Empirical Finance LLC bought a new position in shares of SYNNEX in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,085,000. Xponance Inc. increased its position in SYNNEX by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 4,340 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $608,000 after buying an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its position in SYNNEX by 101.9% in the 3rd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 21,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,969,000 after buying an additional 10,700 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its position in SYNNEX by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 669,264 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $93,737,000 after buying an additional 40,303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in SYNNEX during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. 75.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SNX stock opened at $146.15 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.43, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.51. SYNNEX Co. has a 52 week low of $52.06 and a 52 week high of $156.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $140.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $118.56.

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 4th. The business services provider reported $3.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $1.07. The firm had revenue of $6.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 billion. SYNNEX had a net margin of 2.06% and a return on equity of 16.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.30 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that SYNNEX Co. will post 12.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup upped their target price on SYNNEX from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James upped their price objective on SYNNEX from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. TheStreet upgraded SYNNEX from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SYNNEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Cross Research upgraded SYNNEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $157.86.

In other news, insider Peter Larocque sold 1,114 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.88, for a total value of $172,536.32. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,983 shares in the company, valued at $2,010,807.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kevin M. Murai sold 2,213 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.12, for a total transaction of $294,594.56. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,739 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,030,215.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 44,836 shares of company stock valued at $6,171,342 in the last three months. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SYNNEX Corporation provides business process services in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Technology Solutions and Concentrix. The Technology Solutions segment distributes peripherals; information technology systems, including data center servers and storage solutions; system components; software; networking, communications, and security equipment; consumer electronics; and complementary products.

