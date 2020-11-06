Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Reduces Holdings in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lessened its stake in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) by 54.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,821 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 53,619 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Bunge were worth $2,048,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Bunge by 0.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,810,411 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $197,371,000 after acquiring an additional 31,451 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bunge by 64.2% in the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 1,332,526 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $54,807,000 after purchasing an additional 521,131 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Bunge by 29.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,118,288 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $45,996,000 after buying an additional 256,032 shares in the last quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bunge by 23.6% in the 3rd quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 1,090,161 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $49,820,000 after buying an additional 208,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Bunge by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 959,202 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,452,000 after buying an additional 44,023 shares in the last quarter. 77.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bunge alerts:

In related news, Director Vinita Bali acquired 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $46.17 per share, with a total value of $55,404.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 9,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $446,556.24. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bunge from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. ValuEngine cut Bunge from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Bunge from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. TheStreet upgraded Bunge from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Bunge from $50.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.71.

Shares of NYSE BG opened at $58.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Bunge Limited has a fifty-two week low of $29.00 and a fifty-two week high of $60.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.17 billion, a PE ratio of 17.36 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $51.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.96.

Bunge (NYSE:BG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $2.27. Bunge had a return on equity of 19.81% and a net margin of 1.34%. The business had revenue of $10.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.41 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Bunge Limited will post 6.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 17th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. Bunge’s payout ratio is 43.67%.

Bunge Company Profile

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates in five segments: Agribusiness, Edible Oil Products, Milling Products, Sugar and Bioenergy, and Fertilizer. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains primarily wheat and corn; and vegetable oils and protein meals.

Recommended Story: How Investors Use a Balance Sheet

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG).

Receive News & Ratings for Bunge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bunge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.