DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Lowers Stake in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale cut its holdings in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) by 8.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 28,055 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,698 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $2,586,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its stake in Marriott International by 24.6% in the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems purchased a new stake in Marriott International in the second quarter worth about $1,284,000. TIAA FSB purchased a new stake in Marriott International in the third quarter worth about $2,351,000. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in Marriott International by 10.4% in the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 68,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,891,000 after acquiring an additional 6,458 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Marriott International in the second quarter worth about $305,000. 58.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MAR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $88.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, August 14th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Marriott International from $127.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Marriott International from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $83.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.74.

MAR stock opened at $100.91 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.12 and a beta of 1.68. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.87. Marriott International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.56 and a 52 week high of $153.39.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. Marriott International had a return on equity of 238.84% and a net margin of 2.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 72.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.56 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Marriott International, Inc. will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Marriott International Profile

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

