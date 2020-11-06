Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 42.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,859 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 15,567 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $2,457,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Fortinet by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,386 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 27.7% in the 2nd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 383 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 34.5% in the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 335 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N. A. raised its holdings in Fortinet by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. now owns 1,818 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Finally, Radnor Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Fortinet by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 5,820 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $810,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.37% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FTNT opened at $119.51 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $121.26 and a 200-day moving average of $128.43. The company has a market capitalization of $19.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.43, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.11. Fortinet, Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.20 and a 52 week high of $151.95.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The software maker reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $651.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $639.62 million. Fortinet had a net margin of 18.50% and a return on equity of 48.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Fortinet news, VP John Whittle sold 4,389 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.14, for a total value of $562,406.46. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $712,842.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.83, for a total transaction of $100,372.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 75,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,101,354.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 53,351 shares of company stock valued at $6,899,795. 18.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Fortinet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $133.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Fortinet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $143.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. OTR Global lowered Fortinet to a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Fortinet in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Fortinet from $92.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $131.92.

Fortinet Company Profile

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, Web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network (WAN) acceleration.

