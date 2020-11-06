Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Increases Stake in Wabtec Co. (NYSE:WAB)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in Wabtec Co. (NYSE:WAB) by 63.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,331 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,679 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Wabtec were worth $2,185,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new stake in shares of Wabtec during the 3rd quarter worth about $124,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Wabtec by 118.9% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,130 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Wabtec by 30.6% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 3,509 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 822 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma bought a new stake in shares of Wabtec in the third quarter worth $223,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Wabtec in the third quarter worth $261,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WAB opened at $62.40 on Friday. Wabtec Co. has a 1-year low of $35.07 and a 1-year high of $81.75. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $62.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.98, a PEG ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 1.53.

Wabtec (NYSE:WAB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The transportation company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.05. Wabtec had a return on equity of 7.60% and a net margin of 5.29%. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. Wabtec’s revenue was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Wabtec Co. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Wabtec’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.51%.

In related news, Director Erwan Faiveley sold 50,000 shares of Wabtec stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.23, for a total transaction of $3,361,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $606,817.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 5.35% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on WAB shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Wabtec from $78.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 30th. ValuEngine cut shares of Wabtec from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. TheStreet cut shares of Wabtec from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Melius started coverage on Wabtec in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Wabtec from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.78.

Wabtec Company Profile

Wabtec Corporation provides technology-based equipment, systems, and services for the freight rail and passenger transit vehicle industries worldwide. It operates through two segments, Freight and Transit. The Freight segment manufactures and services components for new and existing freight cars and locomotives; builds new commuter locomotives; rebuilds freight locomotives; supplies railway electronics, positive train control equipment, signal design, and engineering services; and provides related heat exchange and cooling systems.

