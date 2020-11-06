Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP) Shares Purchased by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 110,826 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,971 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF were worth $2,729,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VRP. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF in the third quarter valued at $199,000. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF in the second quarter valued at $200,000. Diligent Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF in the second quarter valued at $212,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF in the second quarter valued at $274,000.

Shares of VRP stock opened at $24.97 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.12. Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF has a twelve month low of $13.33 and a twelve month high of $26.46.

