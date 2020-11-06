Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) Shares Acquired by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) by 696.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 88,667 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 77,540 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors were worth $2,654,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,643,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 39.5% during the 2nd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 120,745 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,590,000 after acquiring an additional 34,193 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 40.9% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 881,369 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,203,000 after acquiring an additional 255,883 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,766,449 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $171,438,000 after acquiring an additional 458,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors during the 2nd quarter worth about $268,000. 71.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Omega Healthcare Investors stock opened at $29.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 3.40 and a quick ratio of 3.35. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.33 and a 1-year high of $45.22. The company has a market cap of $6.54 billion, a PE ratio of 43.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $30.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.47.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($1.18). Omega Healthcare Investors had a net margin of 17.99% and a return on equity of 3.78%. The business had revenue of $81.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $214.56 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 59.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Investors of record on Monday, November 2nd will be paid a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 30th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.01%. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.30%.

Several research firms have commented on OHI. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Omega Healthcare Investors in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James lowered Omega Healthcare Investors from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Mizuho lifted their price target on Omega Healthcare Investors from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Truist lifted their price target on Omega Healthcare Investors from $32.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup began coverage on Omega Healthcare Investors in a research report on Monday, July 13th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.21.

Omega Healthcare Investors Company Profile

Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.

