Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) Position Trimmed by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. decreased its position in Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) by 66.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 30,840 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 60,093 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Cirrus Logic were worth $2,080,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Cirrus Logic by 2.8% during the second quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,931 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in Cirrus Logic by 1.2% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 24,223 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,496,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Cirrus Logic by 2.5% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,997 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $804,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management raised its stake in Cirrus Logic by 3.1% during the third quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 13,366 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $902,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Cirrus Logic by 29.7% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,763 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. 86.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cirrus Logic alerts:

Shares of Cirrus Logic stock opened at $71.92 on Friday. Cirrus Logic, Inc. has a one year low of $47.04 and a one year high of $91.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $67.02 and its 200 day moving average is $66.03. The firm has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.06, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.85.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 7th. The semiconductor company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $347.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $310.18 million. Cirrus Logic had a return on equity of 16.75% and a net margin of 13.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.55 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Cirrus Logic, Inc. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CRUS. Colliers Secur. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cirrus Logic in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cirrus Logic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Cirrus Logic from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Cowen lifted their target price on Cirrus Logic from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on Cirrus Logic in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.00.

In other news, Director John C. Carter sold 625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.99, for a total value of $46,868.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,127,174.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President John Forsyth sold 4,000 shares of Cirrus Logic stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.76, for a total value of $295,040.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 2,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $151,355.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

Cirrus Logic Company Profile

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) in the United States and internationally. It offers portable products, including codecs-chips that integrate analog-to-digital converters (ADCs) and digital-to-analog converters (DACs) into a single IC; smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processer; boosted amplifiers; micro-electromechanical systems microphones; haptic drivers; digital signal processors; and SoundClear technology, which consists of a portfolio of tools, software, and algorithms that offer enhanced voice quality, voice capture, and audio playback features.

Further Reading: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS).

Receive News & Ratings for Cirrus Logic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cirrus Logic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.