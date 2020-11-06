Kellogg (NYSE:K) Shares Purchased by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K) by 30.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 40,599 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,368 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $2,622,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Kellogg by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,326,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,673,077,000 after acquiring an additional 4,401,039 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in Kellogg by 89.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,163,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,326,000 after buying an additional 1,961,629 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Kellogg by 45.2% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,137,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,252,000 after buying an additional 976,584 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Kellogg by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,146,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,771,000 after buying an additional 79,332 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC lifted its position in shares of Kellogg by 33.6% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 1,716,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,413,000 after purchasing an additional 431,358 shares during the last quarter. 85.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Kellogg news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.81, for a total transaction of $6,881,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 533,334 shares of company stock worth $35,625,875. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on K. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Kellogg in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Kellogg from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $71.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Kellogg in a research note on Friday, August 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $79.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Kellogg from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price target on shares of Kellogg in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Kellogg currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.63.

Kellogg stock opened at $64.30 on Friday. Kellogg has a 52-week low of $52.66 and a 52-week high of $72.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $64.69 and a 200-day moving average of $66.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.58, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.05. Kellogg had a net margin of 8.80% and a return on equity of 41.23%. The firm had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Kellogg will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be issued a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.55%. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.87%.

Kellogg Company Profile

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

