Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Decreases Position in MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE:MD)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. cut its position in MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE:MD) by 36.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 150,036 shares of the company’s stock after selling 84,482 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in MEDNAX were worth $2,443,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of MEDNAX by 0.7% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 79,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,351,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MEDNAX by 3.2% during the second quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 20,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of MEDNAX by 4.4% during the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 21,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of MEDNAX by 11.9% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 12,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MEDNAX by 82.7% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,362 shares during the last quarter. 98.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MD opened at $14.04 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.60, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.65. MEDNAX, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.37 and a 1-year high of $28.66. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.79.

In other MEDNAX news, EVP Nicholas J. Nikolopoulos sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.02, for a total value of $190,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,954 shares in the company, valued at $1,368,565.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MD. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MEDNAX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, September 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of MEDNAX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $12.00 in a report on Monday, October 19th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of MEDNAX from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of MEDNAX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.00.

MEDNAX Company Profile

MEDNAX, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides newborn, anesthesia, maternal-fetal, radiology and teleradiology, pediatric cardiology, and other pediatric subspecialty physician services in the United States and Puerto Rico. It offers neonatal care services, such as clinical care to babies born prematurely or with complications within specific units at hospitals through neonatal physician subspecialists, neonatal nurse practitioners, and other pediatric clinicians; anesthesia and anesthesia subspecialty care services; and acute and chronic pain management services.

