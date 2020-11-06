Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) Shares Sold by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. trimmed its holdings in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) by 35.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,740 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 14,932 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $2,557,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 32.2% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 16,874 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,613,000 after purchasing an additional 4,114 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 2,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 9,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Ethic Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 24.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 5,719 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $547,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 74,248 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,128,000 after purchasing an additional 12,369 shares in the last quarter. 87.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Atmos Energy from $110.00 to $99.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Atmos Energy in a report on Monday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $112.50 target price on the stock. Bank of America raised their target price on Atmos Energy from $112.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Atmos Energy from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Atmos Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Atmos Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.44.

ATO stock opened at $95.02 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Atmos Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $77.92 and a 52-week high of $121.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $94.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.33. The company has a market capitalization of $11.72 billion, a PE ratio of 19.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.29.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 9.31% and a net margin of 21.31%. The company had revenue of $493.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $620.52 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Atmos Energy Co. will post 4.71 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Frank H. Yoho bought 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $99.48 per share, for a total transaction of $149,220.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,500 shares in the company, valued at $248,700. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Richard A. Sampson bought 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $103.00 per share, with a total value of $51,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $669,500. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage segments. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

