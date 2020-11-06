KBC Group NV Lowers Stock Holdings in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT)

KBC Group NV lowered its stake in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 17,328 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,299 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Catalent were worth $1,484,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Catalent by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,141,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,109,894,000 after purchasing an additional 486,273 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Catalent by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,765,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,614,000 after buying an additional 262,205 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Catalent by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,760,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,044,000 after buying an additional 146,459 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Catalent by 118.0% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,206,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,439,000 after buying an additional 653,043 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Catalent by 124.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 881,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,640,000 after buying an additional 489,646 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, CEO John R. Chiminski sold 182,231 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.01, for a total value of $15,673,688.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael J. Grippo sold 1,680 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.99, for a total transaction of $159,583.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 209,433 shares of company stock valued at $18,142,719 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CTLT opened at $102.48 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $89.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.69. Catalent, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.04 and a fifty-two week high of $103.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.86 billion, a PE ratio of 92.32, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.57.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.06. Catalent had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 14.88%. The firm had revenue of $845.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $812.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.26 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Catalent, Inc. will post 2.19 EPS for the current year.

CTLT has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Catalent from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Catalent from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Catalent from $98.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Catalent from $100.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Catalent from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.56.

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides delivery technologies and development solutions for drugs, biologics, and consumer and animal health products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

