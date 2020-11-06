New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Reduces Position in Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board reduced its stake in Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS) by 69.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 7,000 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Alliance Data Systems were worth $397,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ADS. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 79.9% in the second quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC now owns 653 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its stake in Alliance Data Systems by 56.4% during the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 710 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in Alliance Data Systems during the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in Alliance Data Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Alliance Data Systems by 303.0% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,418 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 1,818 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on ADS. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alliance Data Systems in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Alliance Data Systems in a report on Monday, July 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $55.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday. Bank of America upgraded shares of Alliance Data Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $51.00 to $63.00 in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Alliance Data Systems from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.69.

Shares of Alliance Data Systems stock opened at $58.62 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.99. The company has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.41, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 2.41. Alliance Data Systems Co. has a 12-month low of $20.51 and a 12-month high of $115.62.

Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The business services provider reported $3.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $1.20. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Alliance Data Systems had a net margin of 6.82% and a return on equity of 36.63%. The company’s revenue was down 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.05 EPS. Analysts predict that Alliance Data Systems Co. will post 6.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. Alliance Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.13%.

About Alliance Data Systems

Alliance Data Systems Corporation provides data-driven marketing and loyalty solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and others. It operates through two segments, LoyaltyOne and Card Services. The LoyaltyOne segment offers AIR MILES reward program; short term loyalty program; and loyalty services, which include loyalty consulting, customer analytics, creative services, and mobile solutions.

