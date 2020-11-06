11,478 Shares in Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) Acquired by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV acquired a new position in Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 11,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $944,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in Papa John’s International by 48.2% in the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 11,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $987,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in Papa John’s International by 24.8% during the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 4,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 871 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new position in Papa John’s International during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,209,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its holdings in Papa John’s International by 17.0% during the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 94,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,787,000 after purchasing an additional 13,773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Papa John’s International by 47.9% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares during the last quarter.

In other Papa John’s International news, VP Steven R. Coke sold 2,750 shares of Papa John’s International stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.06, for a total transaction of $266,915.00. Also, COO Jack H. Swaysland sold 19,802 shares of Papa John’s International stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.27, for a total value of $1,906,338.54. 17.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on PZZA. Stephens increased their price target on Papa John’s International from $94.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. BTIG Research increased their price target on Papa John’s International from $95.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, August 7th. Wedbush lowered their price target on Papa John’s International from $114.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Papa John’s International in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Papa John’s International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, September 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Papa John’s International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.76.

Shares of PZZA stock opened at $82.28 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 235.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.58 and a beta of 1.04. Papa John’s International, Inc. has a one year low of $28.55 and a one year high of $102.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $80.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.36.

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $472.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $466.15 million. Papa John’s International had a negative return on equity of 15.73% and a net margin of 1.32%. The business’s revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Papa John’s International, Inc. will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 9th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. Papa John’s International’s payout ratio is presently 76.92%.

Papa John's International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John's trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations.

