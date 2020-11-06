Parallel Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL)

Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) by 90.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 910 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in United Airlines were worth $32,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of UAL. Edge Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in United Airlines by 246.0% during the second quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 813 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Airlines in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of United Airlines by 220.9% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 860 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. Tobam purchased a new position in shares of United Airlines in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of United Airlines by 145.7% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,096 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. 60.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get United Airlines alerts:

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of United Airlines from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of United Airlines in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of United Airlines from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Barclays cut shares of United Airlines from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of United Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. United Airlines currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.73.

Shares of UAL opened at $35.35 on Friday. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.80 and a 1-year high of $95.16. The company has a 50-day moving average of $35.38 and a 200 day moving average of $33.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.15 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 14th. The transportation company reported ($8.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($7.63) by ($0.53). United Airlines had a negative net margin of 19.85% and a negative return on equity of 54.29%. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.07 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 78.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post -25.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Airlines Company Profile

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. It transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. As of February 28, 2020, the company operated approximately 791 mainline aircraft.

Recommended Story: How to interpret Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Receive News & Ratings for United Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.