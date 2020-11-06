KBC Group NV Reduces Position in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

KBC Group NV decreased its stake in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,421 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 884 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $1,274,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ENPH. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Enphase Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Enphase Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enphase Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Enphase Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 282.4% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 937 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ENPH opened at $120.26 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.86. The company has a quick ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $15.19 billion, a PE ratio of 93.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.04. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.60 and a 52-week high of $123.29.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.16. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 24.69% and a return on equity of 30.06%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

In other Enphase Energy news, COO Jeff Mcneil sold 5,932 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.01, for a total transaction of $587,327.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 243,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,155,568.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 20,932 shares of company stock valued at $1,825,652 over the last 90 days. 7.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $90.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. HC Wainwright cut shares of Enphase Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Roth Capital increased their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Craig Hallum cut shares of Enphase Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $93.00 price target for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.38.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

