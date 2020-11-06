New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Sells 7,900 Shares of CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board reduced its position in CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW) by 27.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,900 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in CoreCivic were worth $354,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of CoreCivic by 63.0% in the second quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 4,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in CoreCivic in the 2nd quarter valued at about $69,000. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV purchased a new stake in CoreCivic in the 3rd quarter valued at about $82,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new stake in CoreCivic in the 2nd quarter valued at about $93,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in CoreCivic in the 2nd quarter valued at about $94,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.61% of the company’s stock.

Get CoreCivic alerts:

Shares of CXW stock opened at $6.18 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.64 and a 200-day moving average of $9.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. CoreCivic, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.76 and a 12-month high of $17.90. The firm has a market cap of $739.32 million, a P/E ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 1.25.

CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22. The company had revenue of $468.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $462.00 million. CoreCivic had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 11.73%. CoreCivic’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that CoreCivic, Inc. will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Noble Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of CoreCivic in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. ValuEngine lowered shares of CoreCivic from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CoreCivic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th.

In related news, Director Thurgood Marshall, Jr. sold 13,497 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.40, for a total value of $126,871.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,188.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About CoreCivic

The Company is a diversified government solutions company with the scale and experience needed to solve tough government challenges in flexible, cost-effective ways. We provide a broad range of solutions to government partners that serve the public good through corrections and detention management, a network of residential reentry centers to help address America's recidivism crisis, and government real estate solutions.

Featured Story: Correction

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CXW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW).

Receive News & Ratings for CoreCivic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CoreCivic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.