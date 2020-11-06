H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) Shares Purchased by New Mexico Educational Retirement Board

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its position in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 15,640 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,550 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in H&R Block were worth $369,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HRB. Legacy Bridge LLC acquired a new stake in H&R Block in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in H&R Block during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new position in H&R Block during the second quarter worth about $50,000. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC increased its stake in H&R Block by 175.9% during the second quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC now owns 4,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 2,726 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of H&R Block in the third quarter valued at about $65,000. 94.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:HRB opened at $17.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.84, a current ratio of 3.91 and a quick ratio of 3.91. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 0.73. H&R Block, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.29 and a fifty-two week high of $25.44.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 1st. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.18. H&R Block had a negative return on equity of 871.04% and a net margin of 7.57%. The business had revenue of $601.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $617.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.72) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 299.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that H&R Block, Inc. will post 3.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 7th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.83%. H&R Block’s dividend payout ratio is currently 123.81%.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey J. Jones II acquired 13,150 shares of H&R Block stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.04 per share, with a total value of $197,776.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 338,152 shares in the company, valued at $5,085,806.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robert A. Gerard acquired 12,000 shares of H&R Block stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.17 per share, for a total transaction of $182,040.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 194,188 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,945,831.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HRB. ValuEngine lowered H&R Block from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on H&R Block from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of H&R Block in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Northcoast Research upgraded H&R Block from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on H&R Block from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.57.

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation, do-it-yourself (DIY) tax, and virtual tax preparation services and products to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or by franchisees.

