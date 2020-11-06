New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Purchases New Stake in Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board purchased a new stake in Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 11,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $385,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CPRI. Polaris Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capri in the second quarter valued at approximately $88,713,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Capri by 1,488.8% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,687,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,934,000 after acquiring an additional 1,581,103 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Capri by 421.5% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,127,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,622,000 after acquiring an additional 911,240 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Capri by 1,176.5% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 798,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,480,000 after acquiring an additional 735,911 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in Capri by 8.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,551,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,025,000 after acquiring an additional 599,157 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Capri in a report on Thursday, September 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Capri from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Capri from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 21st. UBS Group increased their price target on Capri from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, TheStreet cut Capri from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.33.

NYSE CPRI opened at $25.27 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $20.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.26. The company has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.29, a PEG ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 1.87. Capri Holdings Limited has a 1-year low of $5.42 and a 1-year high of $39.90.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.89. Capri had a negative net margin of 9.62% and a positive return on equity of 12.62%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $925.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.16 earnings per share. Capri’s quarterly revenue was down 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Capri Holdings Limited will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Capri news, SVP Daniel Purefoy sold 2,292 shares of Capri stock in a transaction on Friday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.45, for a total transaction of $46,871.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,556.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company's Versace segment offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques; and department and specialty stores, as well as through Versace e-commerce sites.

