KBC Group NV Grows Stock Position in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Posted by on Nov 6th, 2020

KBC Group NV boosted its stake in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) by 94.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 166,196 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 80,837 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $1,524,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 6.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 49,897,620 shares of the bank’s stock worth $450,825,000 after purchasing an additional 3,014,020 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 35.1% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,849,996 shares of the bank’s stock worth $107,065,000 after acquiring an additional 3,078,079 shares during the period. Newport Trust Co grew its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 1.4% during the second quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 10,406,439 shares of the bank’s stock worth $94,022,000 after acquiring an additional 144,953 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 0.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,440,998 shares of the bank’s stock worth $58,195,000 after acquiring an additional 36,622 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 41.8% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,826,725 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,574,000 after acquiring an additional 1,127,430 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.45% of the company’s stock.

HBAN opened at $10.57 on Friday. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $6.82 and a fifty-two week high of $15.63. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.72 and a 200-day moving average of $9.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $10.75 billion, a PE ratio of 14.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.45.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 7.70% and a net margin of 15.34%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 17th. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.24%.

In other news, EVP Mark E. Thompson sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.16, for a total transaction of $508,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 608,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,180,155.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

HBAN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. TheStreet upgraded Huntington Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $10.50 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.38.

Huntington Bancshares Company Profile

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as a holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, small business, consumer, and mortgage banking services. The company operates through four business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Vehicle Finance, and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

