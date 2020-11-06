Parallel Advisors LLC Has $27,000 Position in FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR)

Parallel Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) by 77.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 759 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 2,611 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in FLIR Systems were worth $27,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of FLIR Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $272,000. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in shares of FLIR Systems by 44.4% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 16,564 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $593,000 after purchasing an additional 5,094 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of FLIR Systems by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 143,524 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $5,838,000 after purchasing an additional 13,190 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FLIR Systems by 223.8% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 667 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FLIR Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,105,000. 88.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Earl R. Lewis sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.93, for a total transaction of $1,077,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:FLIR opened at $35.65 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.95 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. FLIR Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.85 and a 12-month high of $59.44. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.62.

FLIR Systems (NASDAQ:FLIR) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $466.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $469.05 million. FLIR Systems had a return on equity of 16.85% and a net margin of 7.36%. FLIR Systems’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that FLIR Systems, Inc. will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 4th. Investors of record on Friday, November 20th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 19th. FLIR Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.49%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine downgraded FLIR Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on FLIR Systems from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Imperial Capital raised FLIR Systems from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. BidaskClub downgraded FLIR Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of FLIR Systems in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. FLIR Systems presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.00.

FLIR Systems, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes thermal imaging systems, visible-light imaging systems, locater systems, measurement and diagnostic systems, and threat-detection solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Industrial Business Unit, Government and Defense Business Unit, and Commercial Business Unit.

