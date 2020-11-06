New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Invests $370,000 in Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M)

Posted by on Nov 6th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board bought a new position in shares of Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 23,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $370,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of M. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Macy’s by 18.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,675,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,840,000 after acquiring an additional 2,570,853 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Macy’s by 419.6% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,363,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,262,000 after buying an additional 1,908,743 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Macy’s by 2,879.1% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,831,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,602,000 after acquiring an additional 1,770,157 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Macy’s by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,134,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,963,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350,108 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Macy’s by 77.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,193,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,090,000 after acquiring an additional 958,595 shares during the period. 83.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of M stock opened at $6.44 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of -0.54 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.46. Macy’s, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.38 and a 52 week high of $18.57.

Macy’s (NYSE:M) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 2nd. The company reported ($0.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.77) by $0.96. Macy’s had a negative net margin of 18.27% and a negative return on equity of 4.56%. The company had revenue of $3.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 35.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Macy’s, Inc. will post -3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Macy’s from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. UBS Group lowered shares of Macy’s from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $6.00 to $3.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Macy’s in a report on Friday, September 4th. They set a “sell” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. OTR Global raised shares of Macy’s to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Macy’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Macy’s has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $8.73.

About Macy’s

Macy's, Inc, an omnichannel retail organization, operates stores, websites, and mobile applications under the Macy's, Bloomingdale's, and bluemercury brands. It sells a range of merchandise, including apparel and accessories for men, women, and kids; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods.

Featured Article: Limitations to arbitrage trading

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Macy`s (NYSE:M)

Receive News & Ratings for Macy's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macy's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Dupont Capital Management Corp Decreases Stake in Trimble Inc.
Dupont Capital Management Corp Decreases Stake in Trimble Inc.
Pluralsight, Inc. Shares Sold by Dupont Capital Management Corp
Pluralsight, Inc. Shares Sold by Dupont Capital Management Corp
Dupont Capital Management Corp Trims Position in Wolverine World Wide, Inc.
Dupont Capital Management Corp Trims Position in Wolverine World Wide, Inc.
Dupont Capital Management Corp Has $962,000 Holdings in HP Inc.
Dupont Capital Management Corp Has $962,000 Holdings in HP Inc.
Dupont Capital Management Corp Has $965,000 Stock Position in Old National Bancorp
Dupont Capital Management Corp Has $965,000 Stock Position in Old National Bancorp
DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Grows Stock Position in Universal Display Co.
DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Grows Stock Position in Universal Display Co.


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report