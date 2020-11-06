New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Invests $370,000 in Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board bought a new position in shares of Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 23,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $370,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of M. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Macy’s by 18.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,675,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,840,000 after acquiring an additional 2,570,853 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Macy’s by 419.6% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,363,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,262,000 after buying an additional 1,908,743 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Macy’s by 2,879.1% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,831,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,602,000 after acquiring an additional 1,770,157 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Macy’s by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,134,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,963,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350,108 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Macy’s by 77.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,193,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,090,000 after acquiring an additional 958,595 shares during the period. 83.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of M stock opened at $6.44 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of -0.54 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.46. Macy’s, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.38 and a 52 week high of $18.57.

Macy’s (NYSE:M) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 2nd. The company reported ($0.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.77) by $0.96. Macy’s had a negative net margin of 18.27% and a negative return on equity of 4.56%. The company had revenue of $3.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 35.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Macy’s, Inc. will post -3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Macy’s from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. UBS Group lowered shares of Macy’s from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $6.00 to $3.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Macy’s in a report on Friday, September 4th. They set a “sell” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. OTR Global raised shares of Macy’s to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Macy’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Macy’s has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $8.73.

Macy's, Inc, an omnichannel retail organization, operates stores, websites, and mobile applications under the Macy's, Bloomingdale's, and bluemercury brands. It sells a range of merchandise, including apparel and accessories for men, women, and kids; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods.

