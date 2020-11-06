Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC) Shares Sold by New Mexico Educational Retirement Board

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board decreased its position in shares of Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC) by 26.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,791 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,400 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Belden were worth $362,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its holdings in Belden by 1.3% in the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 253,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,880,000 after purchasing an additional 3,296 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Belden by 528.4% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 194,457 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,141,000 after buying an additional 163,510 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Belden in the second quarter worth about $521,000. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Belden by 15.2% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 101,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,304,000 after buying an additional 13,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its holdings in Belden by 3.7% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 91,173 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,032,000 after buying an additional 3,281 shares during the last quarter.

BDC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Belden from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Belden from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.28.

NYSE BDC opened at $32.96 on Friday. Belden Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.54 and a 52 week high of $56.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.98. The firm has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of -7.12 and a beta of 1.52.

Belden (NYSE:BDC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.11. Belden had a positive return on equity of 15.55% and a negative net margin of 10.95%. Research analysts expect that Belden Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

Belden Company Profile

Belden Inc operates as a signal transmission solutions company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Solutions. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers copper cable and connectivity solutions, fiber cable and connectivity solutions, and racks and enclosures for use in applications, such as local area networks, data centers, access control, and building automation, as well as live production and performance, video display and digital signage, and corporate communications.

