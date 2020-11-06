Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX) Shares Bought by New Mexico Educational Retirement Board

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its stake in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX) by 15.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,533 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in FOX were worth $395,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in FOX by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,291,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,427,000 after buying an additional 2,459,358 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of FOX by 4.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,729,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,500,000 after buying an additional 346,204 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in FOX by 3.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,617,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,408,000 after purchasing an additional 249,100 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in FOX by 2.8% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,535,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,212,000 after purchasing an additional 41,301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in FOX by 2.2% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,074,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,834,000 after purchasing an additional 22,629 shares during the last quarter. 23.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised FOX from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, September 18th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of FOX in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. BidaskClub downgraded FOX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Loop Capital raised FOX to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.88.

In other news, insider Viet D. Dinh sold 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.71, for a total transaction of $2,009,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $215,612.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Lachlan K. Murdoch bought 229,024 shares of FOX stock in a transaction dated Saturday, August 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.74 per share, with a total value of $5,895,077.76. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 427,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,013,965.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 17.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FOX stock opened at $26.37 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.93, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.38 and a beta of 1.40. Fox Co. has a twelve month low of $19.13 and a twelve month high of $38.84.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.43. FOX had a return on equity of 14.93% and a net margin of 8.12%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share.

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

