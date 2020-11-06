New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Decreases Position in Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board decreased its stake in Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH) by 27.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,914 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 8,600 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Vishay Intertechnology were worth $388,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in Vishay Intertechnology by 11.3% in the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 8,756,195 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $136,334,000 after purchasing an additional 888,611 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,497,840 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $68,682,000 after purchasing an additional 338,570 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 99.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 491,516 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,388,000 after purchasing an additional 244,717 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,416,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,528,000. 84.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:VSH opened at $17.46 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.06, a P/E/G ratio of 8.24 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.56 and its 200-day moving average is $16.01. Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.23 and a 52-week high of $23.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 3.22.

Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.02. Vishay Intertechnology had a return on equity of 7.62% and a net margin of 3.94%. The business had revenue of $640.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $624.82 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

VSH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America raised Vishay Intertechnology from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Vishay Intertechnology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Vishay Intertechnology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.14.

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc manufactures and supplies discrete semiconductors and passive components in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The Diodes segment provides rectifiers, small signal diodes, protection diodes, thyristors/silicon-controlled rectifiers, and power modules. The Optoelectronic Components segment offers standard and customer specific optoelectronic components, such as infrared (IR) emitters and detectors, IR remote control receivers, optocouplers, solid-state relays, optical sensors, light-emitting diodes, 7-segment displays, and IR data transceiver modules.

