United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X) Shares Sold by New Mexico Educational Retirement Board

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board cut its stake in shares of United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X) by 25.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 30,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 10,500 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in United States Steel were worth $347,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of X. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in United States Steel by 11,328.6% in the second quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 3,965 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of United States Steel in the second quarter valued at $39,000. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new position in shares of United States Steel in the second quarter valued at $44,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC purchased a new position in shares of United States Steel in the third quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of United States Steel in the second quarter valued at $75,000. 60.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on X. ValuEngine cut United States Steel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Citigroup lowered their price target on United States Steel from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Cfra upgraded United States Steel from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded United States Steel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.50 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, August 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “sell” rating on shares of United States Steel in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. United States Steel has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.50.

Shares of X stock opened at $9.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.30. United States Steel Co. has a 1 year low of $4.54 and a 1 year high of $14.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of -0.95 and a beta of 2.39.

United States Steel (NYSE:X) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported ($1.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.39) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. United States Steel had a negative return on equity of 18.78% and a negative net margin of 16.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.21) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that United States Steel Co. will post -5.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 6th. United States Steel’s dividend payout ratio is 44.44%.

United States Steel Profile

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. It operates through three segments: North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular). The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets and tin mill products, as well as all iron ore and coke.

