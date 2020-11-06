New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Buys 350 Shares of IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its stake in IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) by 14.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in IPG Photonics were worth $366,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IPGP. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. grew its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 1,682 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in IPG Photonics by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 69,626 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,836,000 after acquiring an additional 10,537 shares during the last quarter. Lowell Blake & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in IPG Photonics by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Lowell Blake & Associates Inc. now owns 10,015 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,702,000 after acquiring an additional 875 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL bought a new stake in IPG Photonics in the 3rd quarter worth $355,000. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc lifted its position in shares of IPG Photonics by 838.2% in the 3rd quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 122,690 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $20,853,000 after purchasing an additional 109,613 shares during the period. 63.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on IPGP. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of IPG Photonics from $174.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of IPG Photonics in a report on Monday. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of IPG Photonics from $166.00 to $192.90 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. BidaskClub raised shares of IPG Photonics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of IPG Photonics from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $180.43.

IPGP stock opened at $197.55 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.52 billion, a PE ratio of 100.28 and a beta of 1.52. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $179.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $162.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 8.25 and a current ratio of 10.09. IPG Photonics Co. has a one year low of $98.04 and a one year high of $202.58.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.23). IPG Photonics had a net margin of 9.04% and a return on equity of 7.76%. The firm had revenue of $318.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $304.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that IPG Photonics Co. will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other IPG Photonics news, SVP Trevor Ness sold 4,467 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.61, for a total transaction of $824,652.87. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,668,939.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Thomas J. Burgomaster sold 2,493 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.61, for a total transaction of $475,190.73. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,300,532.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 22,460 shares of company stock worth $3,929,769. Company insiders own 34.00% of the company’s stock.

IPG Photonics Corporation develops and manufactures a range of high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include high power lasers; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; and high power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

