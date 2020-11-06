New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Trims Stock Holdings in Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board reduced its stake in Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) by 67.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,800 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 16,400 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Cimarex Energy were worth $374,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of XEC. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cimarex Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Cimarex Energy by 90.5% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,490 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares during the last quarter. AJO LP purchased a new stake in Cimarex Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $66,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new stake in Cimarex Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new stake in Cimarex Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on XEC shares. Truist upgraded Cimarex Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Barclays dropped their target price on Cimarex Energy from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 20th. Bank of America raised Cimarex Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Cimarex Energy from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Finally, Raymond James raised Cimarex Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.77.

XEC opened at $26.95 on Friday. Cimarex Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $12.15 and a 12 month high of $55.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.31, a P/E/G ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 2.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.19.

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.30. Cimarex Energy had a positive return on equity of 7.29% and a negative net margin of 104.14%. The company had revenue of $401.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $390.33 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Cimarex Energy Co. will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 13th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. Cimarex Energy’s payout ratio is 19.73%.

In related news, VP Stephen P. Bell sold 12,500 shares of Cimarex Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.09, for a total value of $351,125.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Cimarex Energy Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company primarily in Texas, Oklahoma, and New Mexico. As of December 31, 2019, it had a total proved reserves of 619.6 million barrels of oil equivalent, consisting of 1.53 trillion cubic feet of natural gas; 169.8 million barrels (MMBbls) of oil; and 194.5 MMBbls of natural gas liquids primarily located in the Permian Basin and Mid-Continent regions.

