New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Trims Position in International Bancshares Co. (NASDAQ:IBOC)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board reduced its stake in International Bancshares Co. (NASDAQ:IBOC) by 31.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,400 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,300 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in International Bancshares were worth $363,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in International Bancshares by 63.4% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 992,377 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,776,000 after acquiring an additional 385,188 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of International Bancshares by 2,656.5% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 247,199 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,915,000 after purchasing an additional 238,231 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of International Bancshares by 21.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 901,990 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,882,000 after purchasing an additional 157,023 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in International Bancshares during the second quarter worth $2,902,000. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new position in International Bancshares during the first quarter worth $2,459,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.91% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Antonio R. Sanchez, Jr. sold 140,000 shares of International Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.14, for a total value of $4,359,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,936,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,304,291.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 16.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

International Bancshares stock opened at $28.56 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.42 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. International Bancshares Co. has a 12 month low of $15.60 and a 12 month high of $44.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $27.69 and its 200-day moving average is $29.65.

International Bancshares (NASDAQ:IBOC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The bank reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter. International Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.47% and a net margin of 28.72%.

Several analysts have weighed in on IBOC shares. ValuEngine lowered International Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded International Bancshares from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th.

International Bancshares Corporation, a financial holding company, provides commercial and retail banking services. It accepts checking and saving deposits; and offers commercial, real estate, personal, home improvement, automobile, and other installment and term loans. The company also provides international banking services, including letters of credit, commercial and industrial loans, and foreign exchange.

