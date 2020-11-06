Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) Shares Sold by New Mexico Educational Retirement Board

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board trimmed its holdings in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Ligand Pharmaceuticals were worth $348,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC lifted its stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC now owns 663,383 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $63,233,000 after acquiring an additional 15,715 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 21,813 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,079,000 after purchasing an additional 2,714 shares in the last quarter. Court Place Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Court Place Advisors LLC now owns 16,348 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,558,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 709,398 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $67,620,000 after acquiring an additional 36,630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 111.5% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 461 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares in the last quarter.

Get Ligand Pharmaceuticals alerts:

In related news, COO Matthew W. Foehr sold 7,225 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.88, for a total transaction of $815,558.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 155,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,543,019.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 10.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

LGND stock opened at $88.05 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -88.94, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.52. Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $57.24 and a fifty-two week high of $127.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 19.96 and a current ratio of 20.28. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $93.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $105.11.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The biotechnology company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $41.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.09 million. Ligand Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 11.23% and a positive return on equity of 5.90%. The firm’s revenue was up 69.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on LGND. Roth Capital upped their target price on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $156.00 target price for the company. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $215.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald cut shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $229.00 price target on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $176.83.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and acquiring technologies that help pharmaceutical companies to discover and develop medicines worldwide. The company's commercial programs include Promacta, an oral medicine that increases the number of platelets in the blood; Kyprolis and Evomela, which are used to treat multiple myeloma; Baxdela, a captisol-enabled delafloxacin-IV for the treatment of acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections; Nexterone, a captisol-enabled formulation of amiodarone; Noxafil-IV, a captisol-enabled formulation of posaconazole for IV use; and Carnexiv, which is indicated as replacement therapy for oral carbamazepine formulations.

See Also: How do CD ladders protect against rising interest rates?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LGND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND).

Receive News & Ratings for Ligand Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ligand Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.