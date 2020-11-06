New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Decreases Stake in Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board cut its holdings in Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE) by 22.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,900 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Adtalem Global Education were worth $381,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its position in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 9.8% in the second quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 3,139,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,782,000 after acquiring an additional 279,844 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 1.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,732,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,414,000 after buying an additional 23,697 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 2.7% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 650,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,254,000 after buying an additional 16,838 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 2.0% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 429,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,623,000 after buying an additional 8,565 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 11.7% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 400,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,480,000 after buying an additional 42,112 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet downgraded Adtalem Global Education from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Adtalem Global Education in a report on Friday, August 14th. ValuEngine downgraded Adtalem Global Education from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Adtalem Global Education from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

ATGE opened at $24.18 on Friday. Adtalem Global Education Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.76 and a 12 month high of $38.47. The stock has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 2.00.

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $268.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $255.63 million. Adtalem Global Education had a positive return on equity of 9.45% and a negative net margin of 8.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Adtalem Global Education Inc. will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

About Adtalem Global Education

Adtalem Global Education Inc provides educational services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Medical and Healthcare and Financial Services. The Medical and Healthcare segment operates Chamberlain University, which provides a pre-licensure bachelor of science in nursing (BSN) program, registered nurse (RN)-to-BSN degree completion option, and graduate programs.

