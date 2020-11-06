New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Sells 2,700 Shares of AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lessened its holdings in shares of AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX) by 25.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,764 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,700 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in AMC Networks were worth $382,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Ninety One UK Ltd acquired a new stake in AMC Networks in the second quarter valued at approximately $92,028,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of AMC Networks by 818.1% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 195,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,567,000 after acquiring an additional 173,979 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of AMC Networks by 58.0% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 460,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,782,000 after acquiring an additional 169,243 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of AMC Networks by 26.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 574,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,430,000 after acquiring an additional 120,205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC bought a new position in AMC Networks during the second quarter worth $2,094,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMC Networks stock opened at $23.73 on Friday. AMC Networks Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.62 and a 52-week high of $42.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.94 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a fifty day moving average of $23.62 and a 200-day moving average of $24.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.38.

AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $654.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $608.67 million. AMC Networks had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 65.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.33 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that AMC Networks Inc. will post 5.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim lowered their target price on shares of AMC Networks from $31.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Friday, August 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of AMC Networks in a research note on Monday, July 13th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AMC Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of AMC Networks from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of AMC Networks from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. AMC Networks currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.92.

AMC Networks Inc owns and operates various cable television's brands delivering content to audiences, and a platform to distributors and advertisers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, National Networks; and International and Other. The National Networks segment operates five distributed entertainment programming networks under the AMC, WE tv, BBC AMERICA, IFC, and SundanceTV names in high definition and standard definition formats.

