New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Sells 8,000 Shares of The GEO Group Inc (NYSE:GEO)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board trimmed its holdings in shares of The GEO Group Inc (NYSE:GEO) by 27.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 8,000 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in The GEO Group were worth $362,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of The GEO Group by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,122,499 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,130,000 after purchasing an additional 357,043 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The GEO Group by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,852,736 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,748,000 after purchasing an additional 126,896 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of The GEO Group by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,210,167 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,147,000 after purchasing an additional 19,387 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in The GEO Group by 29.2% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,052,006 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $24,276,000 after acquiring an additional 463,944 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in The GEO Group by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,409,848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,304,000 after acquiring an additional 30,898 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.69% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Anne N. Foreman sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.12, for a total value of $38,920.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard H. Glanton sold 2,838 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.88, for a total value of $30,877.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,685.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GEO opened at $8.16 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $989.94 million, a P/E ratio of 6.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 0.93. The GEO Group Inc has a 12-month low of $8.00 and a 12-month high of $18.42. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85.

The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.23). The GEO Group had a return on equity of 16.58% and a net margin of 5.81%. Equities research analysts forecast that The GEO Group Inc will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, October 16th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 15th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 16.67%. The GEO Group’s payout ratio is 49.45%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on GEO shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The GEO Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. ValuEngine cut shares of The GEO Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Noble Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of The GEO Group in a research report on Monday, August 10th.

The GEO Group Company Profile

The GEO Group, Inc (NYSE: GEO) is the first fully integrated equity real estate investment trust specializing in the design, financing, development, and operation of correctional, detention, and community reentry facilities around the globe. GEO is the world's leading provider of diversified correctional, detention, community reentry, and electronic monitoring services to government agencies worldwide with operations in the United States, Australia, South Africa, and the United Kingdom.

