New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Has $374,000 Stock Position in Deluxe Co. (NYSE:DLX)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lowered its stake in Deluxe Co. (NYSE:DLX) by 24.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,400 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Deluxe were worth $374,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of DLX. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Deluxe by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 39,838 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $938,000 after buying an additional 622 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Deluxe in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Deluxe by 52.3% in the second quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 3,194 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,097 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of Deluxe by 5.3% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 25,485 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $544,000 after acquiring an additional 1,286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Deluxe by 6.0% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,135 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $724,000 after purchasing an additional 1,590 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Deluxe alerts:

Shares of NYSE:DLX opened at $22.86 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $956.87 million, a PE ratio of -3.04 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.87. The business has a 50-day moving average of $24.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.15. Deluxe Co. has a 12 month low of $18.90 and a 12 month high of $52.69.

Deluxe (NYSE:DLX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.43. Deluxe had a positive return on equity of 45.62% and a negative net margin of 16.67%. The firm had revenue of $439.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $417.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.71 earnings per share. Deluxe’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Deluxe Profile

Deluxe Corporation provides printed business forms, checks, marketing solutions, accessories, and other products and services for small businesses and financial institutions. It operates through three segments: Small Business Services, Financial Services, and Direct Checks. The company provides marketing materials and promotional solutions, such as postcards, brochures, retail packaging supplies, apparel, greeting cards, and business cards; and treasury management solutions, including remittance and lockbox processing, remote deposit capture, receivables management, payment processing, and paperless treasury management, as well as software, hardware and digital imaging solutions.

Further Reading: What Are Treasury Bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Deluxe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deluxe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.