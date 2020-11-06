KBC Group NV Sells 110,759 Shares of Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG)

KBC Group NV lessened its position in Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) by 49.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 112,073 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 110,759 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Plug Power were worth $1,503,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLUG. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Plug Power by 3.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 227,250 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $545,000 after acquiring an additional 8,331 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Plug Power by 30.6% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 187,276 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $664,000 after buying an additional 43,826 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Plug Power by 15.6% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 123,199 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $436,000 after buying an additional 16,605 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Plug Power during the first quarter valued at about $838,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Plug Power by 20.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 33,520 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 5,598 shares during the period. 44.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Jonathan M. Silver sold 76,286 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.39, for a total value of $1,326,613.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 120,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,097,616.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Paul B. Middleton sold 697,066 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.49, for a total transaction of $12,888,750.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 897,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,586,565.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,951,680 shares of company stock valued at $30,324,649. 4.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PLUG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Plug Power from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Plug Power from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Plug Power from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 3rd. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Plug Power in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Plug Power from $13.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.21.

Plug Power stock opened at $18.84 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.92 and a 200-day moving average of $9.50. The firm has a market cap of $7.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -60.76 and a beta of 1.31. Plug Power Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.53 and a 1-year high of $19.02.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The electronics maker reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.07. Plug Power had a negative net margin of 33.33% and a negative return on equity of 70.36%. The company had revenue of $68.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.51 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.08) earnings per share. Plug Power’s revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Plug Power Inc. will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Plug Power Inc provides hydrogen fuel cell turnkey solutions for the electric mobility and stationary power markets in North America and Europe. It focuses on proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell and fuel processing technologies, fuel cell/battery hybrid technologies, and related hydrogen storage and dispensing infrastructure.

