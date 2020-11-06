Dana Inc (NYSE:DAN) Shares Sold by New Mexico Educational Retirement Board

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board decreased its position in shares of Dana Inc (NYSE:DAN) by 27.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,800 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 9,500 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Dana were worth $358,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Dana by 17,529.9% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,176,445 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $14,341,000 after buying an additional 1,169,772 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Dana by 629.7% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,281,383 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $15,620,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105,776 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dana during the second quarter worth about $6,168,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its stake in Dana by 7.7% during the second quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 5,679,249 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $69,230,000 after purchasing an additional 403,818 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Dana by 32.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,419,403 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $17,303,000 after buying an additional 345,783 shares during the period. 93.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:DAN opened at $14.97 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -299.34, a PEG ratio of 5.62 and a beta of 2.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.96. Dana Inc has a one year low of $4.22 and a one year high of $19.21. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.72.

Dana (NYSE:DAN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.14. Dana had a positive return on equity of 6.48% and a negative net margin of 0.09%. Analysts predict that Dana Inc will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

DAN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Dana from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Barclays raised Dana from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, August 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Dana from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. ValuEngine raised Dana from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Dana in a report on Monday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.33.

Dana Incorporated provides drive and motion products, sealing solutions, thermal-management technologies, and fluid-power products to vehicle and engine manufacturer in North America, Europe, South America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Light Vehicle Driveline Technologies, Commercial Vehicle Driveline Technologies, Off-Highway Drive and Motion Technologies, and Power Technologies.

