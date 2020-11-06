Concho Resources Inc. (NYSE:CXO) Shares Acquired by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV grew its position in Concho Resources Inc. (NYSE:CXO) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 21,035 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Concho Resources were worth $928,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CXO. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Concho Resources by 53.3% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 618 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Concho Resources in the second quarter worth about $43,000. CKW Financial Group raised its position in shares of Concho Resources by 57.1% in the second quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 1,100 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Concho Resources by 59.5% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 1,139 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Concho Resources by 726.1% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,173 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Concho Resources alerts:

Several research firms recently weighed in on CXO. US Capital Advisors downgraded shares of Concho Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Concho Resources from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Stephens downgraded shares of Concho Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $81.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Concho Resources in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Finally, Scotiabank cut shares of Concho Resources from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Concho Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.36.

In related news, CAO Jacob Gobar sold 2,070 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.58, for a total transaction of $104,700.60. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CXO opened at $43.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.83, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $45.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.46. Concho Resources Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.13 and a fifty-two week high of $93.34.

Concho Resources (NYSE:CXO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.29. Concho Resources had a negative net margin of 294.71% and a positive return on equity of 8.15%. Research analysts forecast that Concho Resources Inc. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Investors of record on Friday, November 6th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 5th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. Concho Resources’s payout ratio is currently 26.23%.

Concho Resources Company Profile

Concho Resources Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, and exploration of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company's principal operating areas are located in the Permian Basin of West Texas and southeast New Mexico. As of December 31, 2019, its estimated proved reserves totaled 1.0 billion barrels of oil equivalent.

Read More: Understanding the different types of bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CXO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Concho Resources Inc. (NYSE:CXO).

Receive News & Ratings for Concho Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Concho Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.