KBC Group NV Increases Holdings in Heska Co. (NASDAQ:HSKA)

KBC Group NV increased its stake in Heska Co. (NASDAQ:HSKA) by 62.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,496 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,664 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV owned about 0.10% of Heska worth $938,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Heska by 16.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 554,022 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $51,618,000 after purchasing an additional 79,600 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Heska by 2.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 453,664 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $38,616,000 after buying an additional 8,870 shares in the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc grew its position in Heska by 5.7% during the third quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 333,345 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $32,932,000 after buying an additional 18,050 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Heska by 1.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 287,309 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $15,888,000 after buying an additional 3,430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Heska by 6.5% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 102,980 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $9,589,000 after buying an additional 6,280 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Heska alerts:

In other news, CEO Kevin S. Wilson sold 13,421 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.28, for a total value of $1,480,067.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 72,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,045,477.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin S. Wilson sold 3,129 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.00, for a total value of $341,061.00. In the last three months, insiders sold 17,600 shares of company stock valued at $1,930,192. 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ HSKA opened at $121.91 on Friday. Heska Co. has a 1-year low of $50.00 and a 1-year high of $140.00. The company has a current ratio of 4.82, a quick ratio of 3.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $105.90 and a 200-day moving average of $93.85. The firm has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of -72.14 and a beta of 1.70.

Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The medical research company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.38). Heska had a negative net margin of 9.57% and a negative return on equity of 1.57%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Heska Co. will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James upgraded Heska from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Alliance Global Partners boosted their target price on Heska from $116.50 to $163.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine raised Heska from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Heska from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Heska from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $87.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Heska presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.25.

Heska Company Profile

Heska Corporation manufactures, sells, and markets veterinary diagnostic and specialty products for canine and feline healthcare markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company's Core Companion Animal segment offers Element DC and Element DC5x veterinary chemistry analyzers for blood chemistry and electrolyte analysis; Element HT5 and HemaTrue veterinary hematology analyzers to measure blood cell and platelet count, and hemoglobin levels; Element POC blood gas and electrolyte analyzers; Element i immunodiagnostic analyzers; Element COAG veterinary analyzers; and IV infusion pumps.

See Also: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Heska Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heska and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.