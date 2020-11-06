New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Sells 2,700 Shares of Domtar Co. (NYSE:UFS)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board reduced its position in Domtar Co. (NYSE:UFS) (TSE:UFS) by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,700 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Domtar were worth $390,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Domtar by 47.7% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,667 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Domtar by 0.9% during the second quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 74,732 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,578,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Domtar during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Comerica Bank boosted its position in Domtar by 3.8% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 35,233 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $766,000 after buying an additional 1,281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Domtar by 26.0% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,197 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 1,487 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Domtar from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Domtar from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Raymond James upped their target price on Domtar from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. TD Securities increased their price objective on Domtar from $23.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Citigroup raised Domtar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.00.

Shares of Domtar stock opened at $26.28 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $26.55 and a 200 day moving average of $24.16. Domtar Co. has a 12 month low of $18.40 and a 12 month high of $40.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 164.25 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Domtar (NYSE:UFS) (TSE:UFS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.84. Domtar had a return on equity of 3.54% and a net margin of 0.21%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. Domtar’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Domtar Co. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Domtar Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes communication papers, specialty and packaging papers, and absorbent hygiene products in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Pulp and Paper, and Personal Care. The company provides business papers, including copy and electronic imaging papers used in inkjet and laser printers, photocopiers, and plain-paper fax machines, as well as computer papers, preprinted forms, and digital papers for office and home use.

