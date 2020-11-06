New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Has $389,000 Stock Holdings in Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board decreased its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) by 28.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 17,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,100 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Tenet Healthcare were worth $389,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new stake in Tenet Healthcare in the second quarter worth $36,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 62.2% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Tenet Healthcare in the first quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 20.9% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on THC shares. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. ValuEngine raised shares of Tenet Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $21.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tenet Healthcare has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.15.

Shares of THC stock opened at $28.77 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $26.68 and its 200 day moving average is $23.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.85, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.42. The company has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -221.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 2.41. Tenet Healthcare Co. has a one year low of $10.00 and a one year high of $39.37.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.33. Tenet Healthcare had a negative net margin of 0.28% and a positive return on equity of 82.35%. The firm had revenue of $4.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Tenet Healthcare Co. will post 3.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tenet Healthcare Company Profile

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates through three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

