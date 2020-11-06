Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL) Director Purchases $250,742.70 in Stock

Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL) Director Michael A. George purchased 3,770 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $66.51 per share, with a total value of $250,742.70. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,093 shares in the company, valued at approximately $671,285.43. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

RL stock opened at $69.93 on Friday. Ralph Lauren Co. has a 52 week low of $59.82 and a 52 week high of $128.29. The company has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.98 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $72.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The textile maker reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. Ralph Lauren had a net margin of 2.67% and a return on equity of 8.21%. The business’s revenue was down 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.55 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ralph Lauren Co. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on RL shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Ralph Lauren from $89.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 30th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren from $72.50 to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ralph Lauren from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.56.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Ralph Lauren in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ralph Lauren in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 100.6% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 652 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. NWK Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ralph Lauren in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Rampart Investment Management Company LLC grew its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 148.9% in the 2nd quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC now owns 1,095 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. 65.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Ralph Lauren

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men's, women's, and children's clothing accessories, which comprise sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, umbrellas, and belts, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bedding and bath products, furniture, fabrics and wallpapers, lightings, tabletops, floorcoverings, and giftware; and fragrances.

