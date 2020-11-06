Meenal Sethna Sells 2,440 Shares of Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) Stock

Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) CFO Meenal Sethna sold 2,440 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.05, for a total value of $502,762.00.

NASDAQ:LFUS opened at $211.28 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.90, a quick ratio of 3.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $187.18 and a 200-day moving average of $172.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.15 billion, a PE ratio of 55.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.08. Littelfuse, Inc. has a 52 week low of $103.63 and a 52 week high of $214.04.

Get Littelfuse alerts:

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The technology company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $1.01. Littelfuse had a return on equity of 8.76% and a net margin of 6.77%. As a group, analysts predict that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 5.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 19th will be given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 18th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. Littelfuse’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.15%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on LFUS. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Littelfuse from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. BidaskClub raised shares of Littelfuse from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $208.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, October 8th. TheStreet raised Littelfuse from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Littelfuse in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $199.50.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LFUS. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Littelfuse in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,066,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Littelfuse by 146.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 326,702 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,058,000 after acquiring an additional 194,064 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Littelfuse by 11,568.8% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 184,250 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,208,000 after acquiring an additional 182,671 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in Littelfuse during the 2nd quarter worth $22,258,000. Finally, Columbus Circle Investors bought a new position in shares of Littelfuse in the second quarter worth $18,539,000. 95.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Littelfuse Company Profile

Littelfuse, Inc manufactures and sells circuit protection, power control, and sensing products in the Asia-Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. The company's Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, solid state relays, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, magnetic sensing products, gas discharge tubes, and position, fluid, and temperature sensors; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors, integrated circuits, silicon carbide diodes, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

Featured Story: Diversification For Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Littelfuse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Littelfuse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.