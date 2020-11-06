Insider Selling: CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR) SVP Sells 2,366 Shares of Stock

CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR) SVP Maile Kaiser sold 2,366 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.83, for a total value of $283,517.78. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,805,957.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

COR stock opened at $126.45 on Friday. CoreSite Realty Co. has a twelve month low of $90.07 and a twelve month high of $130.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.41. The firm has a market cap of $5.41 billion, a PE ratio of 62.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.23. The business has a 50 day moving average of $122.34 and a 200 day moving average of $121.96.

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.79). CoreSite Realty had a net margin of 13.19% and a return on equity of 51.47%. The company had revenue of $154.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.67 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.28 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that CoreSite Realty Co. will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th were given a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 29th. CoreSite Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 95.69%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on COR shares. Zacks Investment Research cut CoreSite Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on CoreSite Realty from $126.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Barclays initiated coverage on CoreSite Realty in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of CoreSite Realty in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded CoreSite Realty from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $136.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.67.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in CoreSite Realty by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,603,643 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $194,137,000 after buying an additional 29,402 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of CoreSite Realty by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 983,870 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $115,168,000 after purchasing an additional 52,520 shares in the last quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CoreSite Realty by 29.5% in the 3rd quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. now owns 763,091 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $90,716,000 after purchasing an additional 173,779 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CoreSite Realty by 291.2% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 705,582 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $85,418,000 after purchasing an additional 525,219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of CoreSite Realty by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 678,741 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $82,169,000 after purchasing an additional 23,281 shares in the last quarter. 93.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CoreSite Realty Company Profile

CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) delivers secure, reliable, high-performance data center, cloud and interconnection solutions to a growing customer ecosystem across eight key North American markets. More than 1,350 of the world's leading enterprises, network operators, cloud providers, and supporting service providers choose CoreSite to connect, protect and optimize their performance-sensitive data, applications and computing workloads.

