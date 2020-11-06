GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX) SVP Sells $261,610.98 in Stock

GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX) SVP Paul F. Titterton sold 3,858 shares of GATX stock in a transaction on Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.81, for a total value of $261,610.98. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,205,593.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

NYSE GATX opened at $72.44 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a PE ratio of 13.51 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 4.28 and a current ratio of 4.22. The business’s fifty day moving average is $66.87 and its 200 day moving average is $63.23. GATX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $50.69 and a fifty-two week high of $86.01.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 14th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. GATX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.85%.

GATX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine raised GATX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. TheStreet raised GATX from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised GATX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Sidoti lifted their price objective on GATX from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.60.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in shares of GATX in the second quarter worth about $441,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of GATX in the second quarter worth about $93,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GATX in the second quarter worth about $351,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of GATX by 0.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,163,896 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $72,813,000 after buying an additional 10,199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of GATX by 98.3% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 117,914 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,084,000 after buying an additional 58,466 shares in the last quarter.

About GATX

GATX Corporation leases, operates, manages, and remarkets assets in the rail and marine markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Rail North America, Rail International, Portfolio Management, and American Steamship Company (ASC). It leases tank and freight railcars, and locomotives for petroleum, chemical, food/agriculture, and transportation industries.

